JK: LG assures every possible support to missing Navy sailor’s family

Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday assured every possible support from his administration to the family of Navy seaman Sahil Verma, who is missing from a naval ship since February 27.

Sinha gave the assurance to the sailor’s family members, who called on him at the Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor assured every possible support from the administration to the family to ensure the safe return of Verma, a resident of Jammu's Ghou Manhasan area.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command had said that a high-level board of inquiry has been ordered into the missing of the seaman, terming the incident as "unfortunate”. "In an unfortunate incident, Sahil Verma, Seaman II, has been reported missing at sea from Indian Naval Ship whilst on deployment since 27 Feb 24. The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing," it had posted on X.

The sailor's parents are demanding a CBI probe into the circumstances leading to his “mysterious disappearance” at sea. PTI TAS AS AS