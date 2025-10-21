J&K LG calls for adopting modern technology to counter 'fabricated' narrative

Zevan (J&K), Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for adopting modern technology to counter the "fabricated" narrative being spread by the inimical elements in the Union Territory.

Addressing a Police Commemoration Day function here, the LG called on security forces to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and top officers from police, other security forces and the civil administration attended the function.

In his address, Sinha stressed the need to adopt modern tools to counter misinformation.

"There is a need to adopt modern technology to deal with those involved in spreading a fabricated narrative. Through new innovations and by using smart technologies, we can make police more capable," he said.

Referring to the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, the LG said historic changes have taken place in the Union Territory and emphasised the need to ensure lasting peace in the region.

"We have to make sure that people live their lives according to their own wishes. We also have to ensure that the atmosphere of peace and prosperity remains forever and that not a single separatist or their masters hampers peace in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Appealing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to always remember the courage and sacrifices of the police personnel, Sinha said they must take a pledge to support the police force in its efforts to maintain peace and normalcy.

The LG said 1,614 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the last decades while fighting terrorism.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is known for its sacrifices and bravery. I salute its sacrifices and pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country," he said.

The LG said while such sacrifices cannot be equated with money, the administration will ensure that their families do not face difficulties.

However, the LG said to pay real tributes to the fallen soldiers and realise their dreams, the police force has to become an active partner in development.

There is a need for the police force to become an important part of the greater development of the country by establishing peace after destroying terrorists and their ecosystem, he added. PTI SSB RC