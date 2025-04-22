J&K LG Sinha, CM Abdullah condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

At least 12 tourists were injured in the terror attack at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies in Pahalgam.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," the LG said in a post on X.

I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 22, 2025

He said he has spoken to the director general of police and other security officials, and that teams of the Army and police have been rushed to the area to launch search operations.

"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, saying it is an abomination.

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said in a post on X.

I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2025

Abdullah said he has spoken to his ministerial colleague, Sakina Itoo, who has reached the hospital to oversee the arrangements for the injured.

"I'll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," the chief minister, who was in Jammu, added.

He also said the attack is "much larger than anything we have seen" directed at civilians in recent years.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said.

The death toll is still being ascertained so I don’t want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2025

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said such attacks must be denounced.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced," she said in a post on X.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several as being reported for now . Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced.



Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 22, 2025

The former chief minister said historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning, and called for a thorough investigation.

"A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the attack, describing it as the most unfortunate and shameful act.

"The rank and file of the JKPCC, led by president Tariq Hameed Karra, strongly denounced the militant attack on tourists. It is very shocking and anguishing to learn about the mindless and dastardly militant attack on innocent tourists," it said in a statement.

Such incidents are highly deplorable and have no place in a civilised society, it added.

The incident has put a big question mark on the tall claims of the Bharatiya Jnata Party-led Centre with regard to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said, adding that the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be identified and given exemplary punishment.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said the perpetrators of the attack are the worst enemies of Kashmiris.

"Condemn strongly the dastardly and cowardly attack in Pahalgam. For decades we have been identified with being great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all," he said in a post on X.

Condemn strongly the dastardly and cowardly attack in Pahalgam. For decades we have been identified with being great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all.



Tourism industry has suffered. And people involved in tourism have… — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) April 22, 2025

Lone said the tourism industry here has suffered a lot and those involved in the sector have begun to restart their lives after a long time.

"They had begun to dream. And here are the ugly villains to shatter it all. Make no mistake. These terror attacks are aimed at yet again disempowering us economically. Those who do this are the worst enemies of Kashmiris.

"They defile our history of hospitality, smearing our glorious past. And they are a curse on our present. They are enemies of our children of our young generation. We have to unitedly send a message that there is no tolerance for terror. Let us live our lives in peace and economic dignity. Please get out of our lives. These tourists are our revered guests," Lone said.