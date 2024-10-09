JK LG congratulates NC-Cong alliance for poll win

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated the National Conference-Congress alliance for winning the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to the Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in the polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. The Constitution of India is our guiding light & I urge all to work together for the growth of J&K & welfare of people," Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

The National Conference-Congress alliance secured a majority in the assembly in the three-phased elections which culminated with counting of votes on Tuesday.

The National Conference emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats, just six seats shy of a clear majority of its own. Congress won six seats with five of those seats coming from the valley.

Sinha thanked the people for strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I thank the people for empowering & strengthening democracy in UT of J&K. I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair elections," he said.

Sinha said the peaceful elections and healthy participation of the people was a testimony to vibrant democracy.

"The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony," he added. PTI MIJ DV DV