JK LG expresses gratitude to security forces for eliminating Pahalgam attackers

Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday thanked the security forces for eliminating the three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a cultural programme in Baramulla district, Sinha also lauded the Army for its dedication and commitment to safeguarding the country.

The security forces on Monday eliminated three terrorists who gunned down 26 civilians in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley on April 22. The terrorists were killed in an encounter conducted jointly by the Army's elite 4 PARA commando unit along with CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Mulnar in Harwan area near Dachigam National Park.

Sinha "expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation and Jammu and Kashmir to Army, paramilitary and police forces for successfully executing 'Operation Mahadev', in which three Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 heinous Pahalgam terror attack were eliminated in Dachigam forest", an official spokesperson said.

At the event in Baramulla, Sinha called on the youth to rise above language, sect and religion, and collectively counter those who spread public unrest.

"There are disturbing elements in society who attempt to justify terrorism and the killings of innocents and try to hold hostage the aspirations and dreams of lakhs of youths. Such individuals need to be unmasked," the LG said.

He also congratulated 20,000 youths of Baramulla for setting a world record in calligraphy and 'Ladishah', a folk storytelling art.

"By coming together for Ladishah and calligraphy, you have set a new world record. This accomplishment will serve as inspiration for sections across society to reconnect with their heritage, embrace their culture, and uphold their values," he said.

Sinha also lauded the Army and the Baramulla administration for this.

"I salute the dedication and commitment of our Army. They are not only safeguarding the nation's unity and integrity but also actively serving as a custodian of this region's vibrant cultural heritage and consistently striving to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of our youth.

"Unity in diversity is a hallmark of India's great culture. The Indian Army has consistently worked to harness this power for societal benefit, creating opportunities for youth to strengthen national unity through literature, music, art and sports," he said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV