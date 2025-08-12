JK LG flags off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said people must resolve to build the edifice of a modern and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir on the foundation of the sacrifices of the security forces.

He was addressing an event where he flagged off the Tiranga Yatra from the Dal Lake here ahead of Independence Day.

"Today is the day to celebrate the success of our great nation. However, we should also introspect about our duties and build on our successes. We must also resolve to build the edifice of modern and prosperous J&K on the foundation of sacrifices of our soldiers of Army, CAPFs and police," Sinha said.

"Tiranga is my dharma, my strength and my heartbeat. For the sake of duty, may we again and again take birth on this holy land," he said.

The LG said thousands of people proudly joined to honour the national flag, which symbolises unity, pride and shared identity.

Sinha also paid tributes to the forefathers and bravehearts who laid down their lives to keep the tricolour flying high in its full glory. PTI SSB DIV DIV