J&K LG greets people on Ram Navami; Shobha Yatra taken out in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted people on Ram Navami, which is being celebrated on Sunday.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all," Sinha said in his message.

"Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram is the embodiment of righteousness, justice, compassion, sacrifice and humility. May the festive occasion inspire us to follow his ideals and life values," he added.

The lieutenant governor prayed to Lord Ram to shower his blessings on one and all for years to come.

Meanwhile, a grand ''Shobha Yatra'' was taken out by J&K Dharmarth Trust on the eve of the Ram Navami festival from the historic Shri Raghunathji Temple here.

Thousands of devotees, including prominent citizens, politicians and heads of various social and religious organizations, participated in the grand Shobha Yatra, which was conducted in collaboration with Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Dharmik Yuvak Mandal, a spokesperson of the trust said.

He said the yatra commenced from the historic Shri Raghunathji Temple and passed through the main city markets, including Residency Road, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, City Chowk, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Ranbireshwar Temple, City Chowk, Raghunath Bazaar and finally culminated back at Shri Raghunathji Temple.

He said the trustees of Dharmarth Trust -- former minister Ajatshatru Singh and Ranvijay Singh --along with the trust's president P S Pathania and secretary Ashok Kumar Sharma presided over the ''Murti Poojan'' ceremony at the temple.

This was followed by Rath Poojan and Dhwajarohan ceremonies, invoking divine blessings for the prosperity and well-being of all, the spokesperson said.

Ajatshatru Singh, the grandson of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, greeted people on the auspicious occasion.

“Such religious events not only preserve our age-old heritage but also inspire the younger generation to stay connected with their roots," he said. Singh said the Dharmarth Trust remains committed to promoting cultural and spiritual values across the Union Territory.