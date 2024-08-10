J&K LG hands over appointment letter to wife of bus driver killed in Reasi terror attack

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter to the wife of a bus driver who was among nine persons killed in a terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi.

Renu Sharma, the wife of bus driver Vijay Kumar of Reasi, was given a government job on compassionate grounds by Sinha at a function in Raj Bhawan here, a spokesperson said.

Kumar (40), his conductor Arun Kumar (19) and seven pilgrims were killed and 41 others injured when terrorists opened fire at a 53-seater bus, on its way from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, on June 9 evening causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi district.

The private bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Kumar is survived by his wife, two minor children and mother.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and other family members of the bus driver were also present at the Raj Bhawan, the spokesperson said.