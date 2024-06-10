J&K LG holds security review meeting in wake of Reasi terror attack

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday held a high-level security review meeting here, a day after a deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district.

"Chaired a security review meeting with the officials of J&K Police and Civil Administration. I assure the people that those behind attack on pilgrims in Reasi and those aiding and abetting them will be punished," the Lt Governor wore on X.

The post was shared by the office of the Lt Governor on its official handle along with two pictures of the meeting.

Nine people were killed and 41 injured as the terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi on Sunday evening. PTI TAS RHL