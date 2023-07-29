JK LG Manoj Sinha joins Muharram procession on Ashura

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday joined the Muharram procession of Shia mourners on Ashura which was taken out through the traditional route in the interior city areas here, officials said.

This is the first time in the last 35 years that a head of the state here has joined the Muharram procession, officials said.

The administration had on Thursday allowed the Eighth day Muharram procession to pass through the traditional route from Gurubazaar to Dalgate -- a first in 34 years.

Dressed in a black Kurta, Sinha joined the procession at Bota Kadal in the Zadibal area of Downtown – the interior areas of the city, escorted by a tight security cover, they said.

Senior officials from the police and civil administration accompanied the LG, they officials.

Sinha during his outing interacted with mourners, and also distributed refreshments among them, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said strict security arrangements had been made ahead of the Ashura procession.

"There are much better security arrangements than the other day, and we are providing three-tier security. LG had promised in the meeting (with the stakeholders) that he will visit and he came here and paid his tributes along with senior officials. This is a good signal," Kumar told reporters.

He said while the forces have helped in changing the security scenario in J-K, it is the people to whom the major credit goes for keeping peace in the region.

"It's the public that brings the peace. Yes, we do provide security, we have changed the security scenario, but, the role of the public is very important," the ADGP said.

The day marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain – the grandson of Prophet Mohammad -- and his companions in Karbala in Iraq.