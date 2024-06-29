JK LG lauds NCC role in promoting human dignity, equality in society

Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday lauded the role of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in promoting fundamental values and propagating principles of human dignity and equality in society.

Sinha was addressing senior wing cadets of the NCC at Special National Integration Camp, at JAKLI Regimental Centre, Rangreth here.

As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme, over 250 cadets from 17 directorates of the country participated in the camp organised by NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sinha said the special national integration camp promotes the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and has brought together cadets from 17 directorates to foster common values of patriotism, integrity and selfless service.

"The NCC has always served the society with commitment, efficiency and complete dedication in accordance with its motto 'Unity and Discipline' and has made immense contribution in nation-building," he added.

Sinha said the camp will enable NCC cadets to appreciate and share the common aspirations of the youth of Kashmir Valley vis a vis the rest of the country.

He reiterated the commitment of the UT administration towards the empowerment of youth of Jammu Kashmir, and called upon them to join the NCC in large number and selflessly serve the society and the nation.

NCC Directorate of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh is establishing three new NCC units. It has already established state-of-the-art training academies in Nagrota and Leh and also started programmes to connect the youth with innovation and start-ups.