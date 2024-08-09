JK LG Manoj Sinha performs Chhari Mubarak 'pujan'

Srinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday performed 'pujan' of Chhari Mubarak -- the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- in connection with the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukla Panchami, Sinha performed the Pujan of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak in the presence of Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the holy mace, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for the peace, progress and well-being of all.

The 'Chhari Pujan' is an auspicious ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage.

The holy mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak Yatra. PTI SSB KSS KSS