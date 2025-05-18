JK LG offers prayers at Zeathyar temple

Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Zeathyar temple here on the occasion of Zeashta Mata Jayanti on Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

He said the LG sought the blessings of Mata Zeashta and prayed for the well-being of all and peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha also interacted with devotees and greeted them on the occasion.

Members of the Zeashta Devi Prabandhak Committee, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion, the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ DIV DIV