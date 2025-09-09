JK LG pays tribute to army personnel killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to the two army personnel killed in the Kulgam encounter, and said their valour and indomitable spirit will always be remembered.

"The LG paid tributes to the brave army personnel Sub Perbhat Gaur and L/Nk Narender Sindhu, who made supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kulgam," an official spokesman said.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Two terrorists, including one believed to be a Pakistani national, and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Monday.

The encounter erupted after security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, two soldiers were killed, while an Army Major was injured. PTI SSB DV DV