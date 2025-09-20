JK LG pays tribute to Army soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur.

Sinha honoured the Indian Army personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists at Kanji, Udhampur, an official spokesman said.

"Salute to the indomitable courage of braveheart Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the anti-terror operation in Udhampur. The grateful nation will forever be indebted to his valour and unwavering commitment to duty," Sinha said.

He expressed solidarity with the family of the martyr during this difficult time.

Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand was injured late on Friday evening, when terrorists opened fire on a joint patrolling party of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kanji in the Seoj Dhar forest, between the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur and Bhaderwah in Doda district, officials said. PTI SSB MPL MPL