J&K LG pays tribute to JCO killed in Kishtwar encounter

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tributes to a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), who laid down his life in a gunfight with the terrorists in Kishtwar district.

Three other soldiers were also injured in the encounter in Keshwan forests when the joint search parties of the army and police intercepted a group of terrorists responsible for the recent killing of two village defence guards.

“I salute the courage and supreme sacrifice of the Army's braveheart, Nb Sub Rakesh Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Kishtwar. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr,” Sinha wrote on X.

According to officials, the anti-terrorist operation in the dense forest was going on when last reports were received.