National

JK LG pays tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his death anniversary

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler, here on his death anniversary on Saturday, describing him as a statesman with great foresight.

"Humble tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on his Punyatithi. A progressive thinker and a statesman of great foresight, his exceptional contributions to the motherland and unwavering commitment to social reforms and inclusive governance continue to inspire us," Sinha said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust also paid floral tributes to the erstwhile princely state's ruler.

A 'havan' was organised at the historic Shree Raghunath temple in the heart of Jammu to mark the occasion, a spokesperson of the trust, founded by the Dogra rulers, said.

Devotees, priests and trust members participated in the event, which concluded with a collective prayer for peace and harmony in the region, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DIV DIV