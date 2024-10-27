J&K LG releases book written by former student leader Shehla Rashid

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday released former student leader Shehla Rashid's book, titled "Role models -- Inspiring stories of Indian Muslim Achievers".

"Released a book 'Role Models-Inspiring Stories of Indian Muslim Achievers'. The book has been penned by J&K's daughter @Shehla_Rashid," Sinha said in a post on X.

Rashid, who hails from Srinagar, shot to fame during an agitation at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as she, along with Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar, led the protests.

"She has done a great job of bringing together high achievers from the community to inspire today's youth and generations to come," Sinha said.

"She is a much-admired scholar among youth in Valley with her deep commitment to democratic values and conviction to nation-building. Shehla also earned a hallowed name for herself by engaging women and youth to bring change in society. Congratulations and best wishes for her efforts," the LG added. PTI MIJ RC