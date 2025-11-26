JK LG Sinha calls for revolutionary innovations from younger generations

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called for revolutionary innovations from the younger generation, saying fresh perspectives of youth and their innovativeness are a powerful force for building a bright future.

He asked the youth to work with dedication and commitment to change not just their own destiny but also shape a new destiny of the world.

“The focussed and fearless spirit that achieves the goal can only be found in youth. This fearlessness and the courage of youth is like rocket fuel that brings disruptive change for significant social transformation and rapid development of new tools of technology,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor was speaking at the valedictory programme of ‘Yuvtarang’, a cultural and literary festival organised by Cluster University of Jammu.

He called upon youth to develop and create new values to forge a developed society.

“The fresh perspectives of youth and their innovativeness are a powerful force for building a bright future. As catalysts for change, youth with moral courage, energy and conviction should turn the tide of history and prepare a new path for the coming generation,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor felicitated the students who excelled in different categories.

Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar received the rolling trophy for Yuvtarang-2025. PTI TAS NB