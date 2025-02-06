J&K LG Sinha calls upon youth to work collectively to build strong and 'Viksit Bharat'

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Calling upon the youth to work collectively to build a strong and 'Viksit Bharat', Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday urged them to focus on the needs and aspirations of the weaker and vulnerable sections of the society so that they can actively participate in the development process and contribute to overall progress.

He praised the initiative ‘One Nation - One People - One Culture’ and said it is playing a pivotal role in realizing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

The lieutenant governor emphasized this initiative enables youth to truly experience and understand the concept of unity in diversity.

Sinha interacted with youth from the north-eastern states visiting Jammu under the ABVP's Students Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) initiative at the Convention Centre.

“The SEIL programme, launched in 1965, has created an emotional bridge between the youth of the north-east region and the rest of the country,” he said.

The lieutenant governor commended the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its efforts in promoting national unity and providing young people with opportunities to experience unity in diversity.

“I am extremely proud that as the world's largest student organization, ABVP, has been making a significant contribution in strengthening the spirit of unity and brotherhood. By eliminating geographical distances, it has connected the youth with the cultural roots of India,” he said.

Sinha highlighted that a distinctive feature of the SEIL programme is that each student stays with a local family, which welcomes them not as guests but as family members.

“This unique experience allows students to understand local cultures and lifestyles, while host families also get an opportunity to experience Bharat’s rich cultural diversity,” he said.

“The foundation of our unity amidst diversity is our emotional bond and I am sure all the students must have felt it while staying with families in Jammu. I hope the ideals and values of unity they have learned during this visit will guide them throughout their lives,” he added.

The lieutenant governor also spoke about the development journey of the north-eastern states under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He paid tributes to prominent personalities from the north-east and recalled their contributions to nation-building.

Sinha urged people to visit the north-east in large numbers to experience its natural beauty and warm hospitality.

He further encouraged the visiting youth to be ambassadors of the New Jammu and Kashmir.

The students from the north-eastern states shared their experiences of the SEIL programme on the occasion.