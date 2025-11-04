JK LG Sinha inaugurates Jhiri Mela, urges people to follow Baba Jittos path of selfless service

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the 10-day annual Jhiri Mela on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Every year around 10-12 lakh devotees, mainly from Jammu region, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, visit the fair to commemorate the sacrifice of Baba Jittoo, who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a landlord about 500 years ago.

The LG urged people to take a pledge to embrace the path of selfless service and work towards building a just and equal society as envisioned by the 16th-century farmer-saint Baba Jittoo.

“Today, I inaugurated the annual Jhiri Mela at Marh sub-division in Jammu. Paid obeisance to Baba Jittoo and Bua Kouri. Dedicated a pilgrim community hall and four modular bus stops, and laid the foundation stone for the first indoor sports complex under CSR at Marh,” the LG said in a post on X.

He called upon the people to follow Baba Jittoo’s ideals of equality and service.

“Together, we can build a strong, secure, prosperous and self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Hundreds of farmers and pilgrims from Jammu region, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have already arrived to participate in the fair, which is being jointly organised by the Directorate of Tourism in collaboration with the district administration from November 4 to 13.

The Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, along with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), have extended full support to ensure sanitation, health facilities, parking, power, and water supply arrangements, the officials said.

The agriculture department's participation also serves as a vital platform to enhance farmers’ knowledge, exposure and engagement with new technologies and government schemes, while paying tribute to Baba Jittoo’s enduring legacy.

Security has been tightened with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces, they added.

According to legend, Baba Jittoo, a humble farmer, sacrificed his life in defiance of an unjust landlord’s exploitation. His daughter, Bua Kouri, later immolated herself on his funeral pyre in an act of devotion and grief.

Devotees also take a customary dip in Baba-da-Talab, a natural pond located about four kilometres from the temple, which is believed to possess curative powers, the officials said.