J&K: LG thanks Centre for release of PM-KISAN assistance for farmers

Srinagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Centre on Tuesday for the advance release of the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for the farmers of the Union Territory.

"I am extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @Narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji for advance release of 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme for the farmers of J&K UT," the LG said in a post on X.

Approximately Rs 171 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of around 8.55 lakh eligible farmers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said this much-needed financial assistance will help the farmers sustain their livelihoods and speed up recovery to resume agricultural activities.

He said the farmers are the backbone of the economy and provide a strong foundation for growth in other sectors.

"The GOI is committed to provide all possible assistance to mitigate the effects of worst floods in several decades and ensuring stability in the lives of the affected population," the LG added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed gratitude to the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Agriculture Minister @ChouhanShivraj for the release of over Rs 170 crore under the 21st PM-KISAN installment, benefiting more than 8.5 lakh farmers in Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah said from his official handle on X.

The release of the amount follows the Jammu and Kashmir government's consistent efforts to ensure timely support for the farming community, the chief minister added.

He said Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Minister Javed Dar, along with his officers, attended the online function held in this regard. PTI SSB RC