JK LG wishes people on eve of Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan calling it a festival of trust between siblings.

"Rakhi symbolises love, compassion, affection and mutual trust between sisters and brothers," Sinha said in his message.

"May the spirit of this festival strengthen the familial bond, unity, harmony and brotherhood in the society and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," the Lt Governor said. PTI SSB VN VN