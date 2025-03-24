J&K: LoP calls for talks as PHE daily wagers' strike triggers 'water crisis' in UT

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Monday raised the issue of the "water crisis" in Jammu and Kashmir following a 72-hour shutdown by daily wagers of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department.

He called for holding talks with the daily wagers, who have been protesting since Friday, demanding regularisation and release of pending wages. "Due to the shutdown (called by PHE daily wagers), there is a water crisis in both Jammu and Kashmir," the LoP said as the House assembled for the day.

He urged the Speaker to direct the government to hold talks with the department’s casual workers.

"A committee has been formed to assess the demands of the daily wagers. However, the government should also directly engage with them to end the strike," he emphasised.

In the second session of the day, the LoP sought a reply from the government over the issue, saying the daily wagers had clashed with police and were trying to move towards the civil secretariat.

However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said that the issue had been raised in the House to inform the government.

Raising slogans against the government, hundreds of daily wagers under the banner of the PHE Employees Union attempted to march towards the civil secretariat in support of their demands.

However, police had set up barricades and concertina wires to deter the protestors. This led to mild use of force by the police as employees tried to break the barricade.

A large number of police personnel prevented the protestors from advancing further.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that the government is committed to resolving their issues and meeting their demands.

"They should give us at least six months' time. This cannot be done without due process, which has already commenced. We request their patience," he said. PTI AB AMJ RUK AMJ AMJ