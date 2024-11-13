JK man detained for spreading radical propaganda on social media

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter intelligence wing on Wednesday said it has detained a man in Kulgam district for allegedly misusing social media to spread radical propaganda for "instigating" common people against the Union government and "glamorising terrorism".

Advertisment

The man was also about to join terror ranks, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) said.

"The CIK reliably learnt that one Bhat Navidul Ali S/O Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Tazipora-Mohanpora of district Kulgam presently pursuing M.Sc in Lab Sciences, is misusing social media for radical propaganda aimed at instigating common people against the Government of India and also glamorising terrorism in J&K," an official said.

Ali was in constant touch with some virtual entity involved in radicalising and motivating youths to join terrorism and terrorist ranks. He also consumed the radical content available on the internet, the official said.

Advertisment

"It was also learnt that he was about to join terrorist ranks. On receipt of the information, a special team of CIK apprehended Bhat Navidul Ali for questioning. The parents and respectables of his neighbourhood have been called for counselling," he said. PTI SSB DIV DIV