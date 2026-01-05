JK: Man held for duping Shopian resident of over Rs 5 lakh

Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly duping an individual of Rs 5.40 lakh in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of getting his brother released from police custody, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sajad Ahmad Bhat of Mundoora in Tral area of Pulwama district, managed to convince the complainant that he is a government employee and has sufficient influence to arrange the release of his brother, a police spokesman said.

"Police have arrested a conman for duping an individual by falsely promising to secure the release of his brother from police custody at Police Station Zainapora," he said.

According to the spokesman, Asif Ahmad Parrah, a resident of Zainapora, filed a complaint through WhatsApp that Bhat fraudulently took Rs 5.40 lakh from him by falsely assuring the release of his brother from police custody.

"The complainant's brother Umer Maqbool had been arrested in connection with a case under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Zainapora," he said.

During the course of investigation, Rs 1.50 lakh has been recovered so far from the accused.

The accused has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ KVK KVK