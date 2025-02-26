J&K minister calls for innovative measures to protect endangered species

Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Javed Ahmed Rana has called for innovative conservation measures for protection of rare and endangered species that have been recently spotted in the Pir Panjal region.

Rana issued the direction during his visit to Poonch where he discussed various conservation measures in Pir Panjal region with the officers of the wildlife department, an official spokesman said.

Wildlife Protection (Poonch-Rajouri) had last year captured Brandt’s Hedgehog from Nowshera and Shachera. They were released into the natural habitat after taking proper sampling and completing all other studies.

They had also confirmed the presence of smooth coated Otter from Ghambir Mughlian, Rajouri in October 2024 and critically endangered Pangolin from Nowshera in January 2025.

“These findings are great news for the wildlife department and we need to take conservation steps in these areas where biodiversity supports Brandt’s Hedgehog, Pangolin, Otters and other rare and endangered species," the minister said.

He called upon the officers to evaluate the activities that threaten biodiversity and research possible solutions that weigh environmental, economic and social concerns.

He said environmental conservation has become a global priority due to the growing concerns of climate change and increasing pollution.

"To restore environmental balance, it is crucial to adopt a more sensitive approach towards nature and wildlife conservation as each species has an important role to perform in the ecosystem. If we want to protect them we have to maintain a fine balance between human development and wildlife conservation," Rana added.

He said co-existence of varied life forms is indispensable to maintain a fine balance in the ecosystems and conservation efforts included status surveys, research, monitoring, development of conservation action plans and advocacy.

He directed the wildlife warden to carry out a population estimation of the animals in the particular area and to survey other areas for their presence.

"Population assessments provide the foundation for evaluating the status and threats to endangered species and plan and implement species recovery and conservation plans accordingly," he said.

The minister also called for involvement of local communities in the conservation of endangered species and their habitats.

“These communities play a significant role in shielding endangered species from hunting, while protecting the places these animals live,” he said.

He called for strengthening enforcement mechanisms like wildlife monitoring activities, mitigating human-wildlife conflict which form an integral part of conservation achievements.

"There is a need to design, evaluate and refine a solution for reducing the impacts of human activities on the environment and biodiversity," he said.