JK: Mirwaiz says not allowed again to offer Friday prayers at Jama Masjid

Srinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, was placed under "house arrest" on Friday and not allowed to lead prayers at the Jama Masjid in the Nowhatta area here.

Taking to social media platform X, the Mirwaiz said he was "denied permission" to move to the grand mosque where he delivers the Friday sermon.

He shared a CCTV screengrab showing a police vehicle and personnel deployed outside the gate of his residence in Nigeen. However, there has been no official word from the Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the restriction.

The Mirwaiz has faced such confinements ahead of Friday prayers on several occasions.

"Another Friday, and once again authorities denied me permission to go to Jama Masjid. It is deeply saddening that I could not lead the faithful in collective Dua for rain and snow during this unusually dry winter. Our prayers remain our strength, may Allah accept them," the Mirwaz said in the post on X.

He had called for special prayers this Friday to seek rains and snow in the valley, which has experienced a prolonged dry spell, particularly in the plains.

On December 26, Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest, which prevented him from attending congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid, his office had said. PTI SSB AKY AKY