JK: MLAs propose around 8,000 works for 2025-26; 5,881 projects worth Rs 22,275 crore included

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Since the formation of the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, as many as 5,881 development works worth Rs 22,275 crore proposed by MLAs during pre-budget discussions for Budget Estimates 2025–26 have been accommodated, officials in the finance department said.

Under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the MLAs have so far recommended around 12,000 works worth about Rs 313 crore against an allocation of Rs 427 crore, indicating strong progress in fund utilisation, the officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented his maiden Budget in the J&K Assembly in March 2025 following extensive pre-budget consultations with stakeholders, including legislators from both treasury and opposition benches.

The consultative process was continued ahead of the presentation of his government’s second budget on February 6.

“Consequent to the pre-budget discussions on the Budget Estimates 2025-26, details of 7,909 works identified and submitted by MLAs were forwarded to the concerned administrative departments for examination of feasibility, preparation of estimates, and consideration in accordance with sectoral priorities under the UT CAPEX Budget 2025-26.

“Out of these 7,909 newly identified works, the departments have so far been able to accommodate 5,881 works costing Rs 22,275 crore. Budget of Rs 986 crore is already earmarked in 2025-26 for time bound completion of all these 5881 works,” the finance department said.

It said the development works recommended by public representatives are undertaken under UT Capex, District Capex and CDF funds.

While UT CAPEX has been fruitful in handling major projects, several developmental works at the grassroot level are undertaken through the funding provided under District CAPEX and CDF.

In the current year 2025-26, the official said about 71500 works of about Rs 1307 crore cost are underway in District Capex funding.

The codal formalities of administrative approval, tendering and allotment have been completed expeditiously. As on date, 96 percent of new works are already under execution after completing the mandatory processes of administrative approval and tendering, the department said, adding Till now, about Rs 500 crore has been utilized through these works.

For time-bound execution of development works, including those recommended by MLAs, multiple monitoring mechanisms are in place, the officials said.

They said funds are allocated, released and expenditures tracked on a near real-time basis through the Budget Estimation and Allocation Monitoring System (BEAMS) in the Finance Department.

The Photographic Record of On-site Facility (PROOF), implemented across all treasuries in J&K, enables monitoring of works at various stages through geo-tagged photographic evidence, which is mandatory before clearance of contractors’ payments, the officials said.

They said all completed works undergo 100 percent physical verification every year by field officers of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department under district administrations across all 20 districts.

In addition, details of ongoing works -- including administrative approvals, technical sanctions, contract awards and funds released or spent -- are available to the public in real time on the Janbhagidari Portal, while regular review meetings are held at departmental and district levels to monitor implementation, the officials said.