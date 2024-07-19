J&K needs peace and prosperity, not guns and grenades: Chugh

Jammu, Jul 19 (PTI) Criticizing the Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehru-Gandhis for turning Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of terrorism, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday urged the people to decisively vote them out of Union Territory politics.

Chugh emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir requires peace, development and prosperity, and not violence.

"These three families have severely damaged the region's culture and economy for their own political gains, transforming it into a terrorist stronghold with external support," Chugh told reporters at a BJP event in Ramban.

He accused the Abdullahs of frequently pledging allegiance to Pakistan, while Mufti also champions Pakistan's cause instead of focusing on J&K's growth. "In the upcoming elections, these parties must be rejected and removed from J&K politics for exploiting the people on behalf of Pakistan," he asserted.

Chugh said the Congress has failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, while both PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah faced significant defeats in Kashmir, reflecting a widespread rejection by the people. "It is a clear mandate against them. The people have rejected all three families," he added.

Highlighting the Modi government's initiatives, Chugh praised its efforts in providing new opportunities for youth and women in Jammu and Kashmir to pursue their aspirations. "Under the Modi government, there has been a transformative shift from terrorism to tourism in J&K," he stated.

Regarding security challenges, he assured that Pakistan-sponsored threats would be effectively countered.

"Pakistan is fighting a losing battle. Their malicious designs will not succeed. Those resorting to violence will face consequences," Chugh said.

Looking ahead to the assembly elections, Chugh expressed confidence in the BJP's increased electoral base, anticipating victory in all constituencies. "We are prepared for the forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir as and when announced by the Election Commission of India," he said. PTI AB AS AS