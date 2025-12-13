JK: Newly established meditation hall opened for pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has dedicated a ‘Sadhana Kaksh’ (Meditation Hall) to the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The newly set up meditation hall was opened for the devotees amidst vedic chanting at Bhawan area, marking a significant initiative aimed at further enriching the spiritual ambience and facilitating deeper devotional engagement among the visitors, the officials said.

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the establishment of a dedicated ‘Sadhana Kaksh’ in close proximity to the sanctum of Mata Vaishno Devi forms part of the Board’s broader endeavour to strengthen the spiritual infrastructure at Bhawan.

“Lakhs of devotees undertake the Yatra every month with deep faith and devotion, the provision of a serene space for meditation significantly enhances the overall pilgrimage experience,” he said.

Located in the lower basement of the Ram Mandir along the exit cave route at Bhawan, the ‘Sadhana Kaksh’ has been developed with emphasis on simplicity and devotional sanctity.

Spread over an area of approximately 1,500 square feet, the facility can accommodate around 170 devotees at a time, the officials said, adding that special care has been taken to maintain silence and sanctity within the Kaksh (hall), ensuring an atmosphere of calm and spiritual focus.

The shrine board has issued detailed operational guidelines for the ‘Sadhana Kaksh’. As per these guidelines, the Shrine Board shall provide basic materials for use by devotees including prayer beads (malas), cloth pouches (guthis) and other essential accessories.

However, mobile phones and all electronic devices shall not be permitted inside the Kaksh, the officials said, adding the ‘Sadhana Kaksh’ will remain open daily from 6 am to 10 pm throughout the year.

In recent years, the Shrine Board has undertaken several pilgrim centric initiatives, including the establishment of a new Yagyashala, the expansion and remodeling of the Atka area and the beautification of the exit cave zone, all aimed at providing devotees with a safe, comfortable and spiritually enriching Yatra experience.