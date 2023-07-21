J&K: Number of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crosses 3-lakh mark

Srinagar, Jul 21 (PTI) The number of pilgrims paying obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday crossed the three-lakh mark, officials said.

Till 4 pm, 10,800 pilgrims visited the shrine for a 'darshan' of the naturally-formed ice lingam. With this, the number of pilgrims so far has crossed the three-lakh mark, they said.

More than 3.03 lakh yatris have prayed at the cave shrine since the 62-day annual pilgrimage started on July 1, officials said.

The death toll so far stands at 34, which includes two security personnel, they said. PTI SSB RHL