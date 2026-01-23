J&K: Omar orders restoration of services after heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reviewed the situation post a major snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, directing focused attention for the restoration of electricity and clearing of roads at the earliest.

Amid inclement weather conditions following widespread snowfall, gusty winds and snowstorms, Abdullah chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review the overall situation across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

During the meeting, he took an assessment of the impact caused by heavy snowfall, rainfall, and strong winds that have prevailed since last evening, the official said.

The divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu briefed the chief minister on the prevailing ground situation and the progress of restoration efforts.

This was followed by a district-wise appraisal by the deputy commissioners, focusing on the status of essential services, including electricity supply, drinking water, road connectivity, and other basic facilities affected due to snow accumulation and high-velocity winds across the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

Abdullah directed the officials to maintain the same level of preparedness and coordination in view of the prevailing weather advisory to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential services.

Emphasising priority restoration, the chief minister stressed that road connectivity and power supply must be restored at the earliest to avoid public hardships.

Abdullah directed the concerned authorities to carry out a timely assessment of damages caused by the inclement weather so that affected families are provided immediate assistance. PTI SSB APL APL