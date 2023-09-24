J&K on forefront of e-Governance service delivery, has 1,028 online services

Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a "significant milestone" in e-governance by providing over 1,028 services in online mode to citizens, institutions and business establishments, according to an official release issued on Sunday.

Advertisment

In the National e-services Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report released by the Union Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Jammu and Kashmir secured the topmost position with an "impressive" 1,028 e-services, surpassing Madhya Pradesh with 1,010 e-services and Kerala with 911 e-services, it said.

It said the report, released on Sunday, firmly placed Jammu and Kashmir at the forefront of states and union territories in the provisioning of e-services.

Commending the efforts of all departments, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said "it is an achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance".

Advertisment

"This remarkable achievement is reshaping the social landscape, enhancing citizen satisfaction levels, ensuring transparency and accountability and empowering the aspirational and talented youth of the region," he said.

Sinha said driven by a "citizens-first" approach and a steadfast commitment to empowering the public, this digital transformation represents a significant stride towards a governance system that is transparent, accountable and highly efficient.

Under the Digital J&K programme launched last year, the number of online services has increased exponentially from 35 services in 2019 to 1,028 services as on date, according to the release.

Advertisment

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said the achievement is a result of commitment to "transparent and corruption-free governance".

"Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed exceptional increase in volume and uptake of e-services which has transformed the government-citizen interface as never before," he said.

The release said over 61 lakh messages have been sent to citizens for the feedback assessment with 86 per cent approval rating, while 73 services have been integrated with Digilocker.

"The seriousness of the administration's resolve can be gauged from the fact that the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), 2011 has been amended to bring online services under its ambit. Around 300 services have been brought under the auto-escalation mechanism for ensuring time bound delivery of services and penalties for delays in service delivery," it said. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB