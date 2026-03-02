JK: Partial strike against Khamenei's killing observed in parts of Chenab valley

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) A partial strike was observed in Kishtwar and Doda districts of the Chenab valley region on Monday with groups of people holding peaceful protests to condemn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US–Israeli military strike.

The law and order situation across the region by and large remained peaceful, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said.

Most of the shops and business establishments remained closed in both Kishtwar and Doda district headquarters and in other major important towns in response to separate bandh calls given by religious leaders to protest the alleged aggression of United States and Israel on Iran and the killing of its Supreme Leader in the bombings.

Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, also led a protest rally from the place of worship to the nearby bus stand, the officials said, adding that the protesters chanted slogans against US and Israel before dispersing off peacefully.

Reports of strike and peaceful protests were also received from Bounjwa, Drabshall and Chatroo in Kishtwar, Gandoh and Bhaderwah in Doda, they said.

In Ramban district, which also falls in Chenab valley region, the Shia mourners organised special prayers at Chanderkote for the second day to pay homage to Khamenei and others who lost their lives in the US-Israel attacks.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community also held protests at different places in Rajouri and Poonch districts against the killing of the Iranian leader.

Several Muslim organisations have called for Rajouri bandh on Tuesday after a joint meeting at the local Jamia masjid.

“The present situation is quite worrisome and America as well as Israel have crossed all limits of humanity by directly targeting Iran and killing the supreme leader,” President Islamic Welfare Organisation, Rajouri, Shafqat Mir said. PTI TAS NB