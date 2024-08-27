JK parties which did not join INDIA bloc might be sailing in two boats: Cong's Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Tuesday said regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir which did not join the INDIA bloc might be "sailing in two boats", suggesting that they could join hands with the BJP for the assembly polls in the union territory.

Mir, who is contesting the assembly elections from Dooru segment in Anantnag district, was addressing his supporters. He filed his nomination papers from the constituency and was accompanied by top leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

"I have no enmity with anyone who will be contesting elections against us, they can be my brothers. ...Congress, NC, CPI(M) and National Panthers Party announced their decision to accommodate all anti-BJP parties in the (opposition) alliance. Those who did not come under this umbrella are not willing to fight against the BJP. It is highly possible that they might be sailing in two boats," Mir said.

The Congress leader said the assembly elections are an opportunity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to "undo the injustices done to them" after the BJP came to power in 2014.

"The injustices with us started in 2014, more so after August 5, 2019. This election is for development work like roads, electricity and hospitals but the entire country will be watching how the people of Jammu and Kashmir silently and democratically undo the injustices done to them," he said.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Mir said the Modi government "suppressed" people and took away their rights.

"For the last five-and-a-half years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not been given the right to speak or make demands. Now you will see that as the elections progress, people's enthusiasm will increase further. And this is a good sign," he said.

Mir said people across Jammu and Kashmir will exercise their right to vote to elect their representatives.

On the National Conference-Congress alliance, he said, "It will resolve all problems that people have been facing for the last five years. The alliance of NC and Congress will become the voice of the people." Assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since 2014. The polls will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 4.