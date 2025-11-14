JK: PDP nominee takes unassailable lead in Budgam bypoll, NC candidate trailing

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir has taken an unassailable lead of over 4,500 votes over the ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood in the bypoll to the Budgam assembly segment in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, PDP's Muntazir was leading by a margin of more than 2,000 votes over NC's Mehmood, which the former has now extended to over 4,500.
The BJP's Aga Syed Mohsin was a distant sixth with 1,132 votes.
A total of 17 candidates are in the fray.
The counting of votes for the bypoll began at 8 am at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, and there will be a total of 17 rounds of counting.
A voter turnout of 50.02 per cent was recorded in the November 11 bypoll. The Budgam constituency had around 1.26 lakh registered voters.
The Budgam bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and chose his family bastion of Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies in the assembly elections last year.