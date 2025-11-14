JK: PDP wins Budgam assembly bypoll, wrests seat from NC

Srinagar, Nov 14 (PTI) Opposition PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir on Friday won the Budgam assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of nearly 4,500 votes.

According to the data on the ECI website, Muntazir secured 21,576 votes against Mehmood's 17,098 at the end of the counting of votes.

The BJP candidate Aga Syed Mohsin stood a distant sixth with just 2,619 votes.

Budgam assembly bypoll saw a turnout of 50.01 per cent of the 1.26 lakh electorate.

The bypoll in Budgam was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and chose his family bastion of Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies in the assembly elections last year.