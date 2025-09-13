JK: Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine postponed amid incessant rains

Jammu, Sept 13 (PTI) The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which was scheduled to restart on Sunday after remaining suspended for 19 days, has been postponed again till further orders amid incessant rains, the shrine board said on Saturday.

The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, hours before a major landslide hit the route leading to the shrine that resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others.

In a post in C, the Shrine board said, "Due to incessant rain at Bhawan and the track, commencement of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra scheduled from September 14 stands postponed till further order. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels." It had, a couple of days ago, decided to resume the pilgrimage from Sunday, but the inclement weather once again played spoilsport.