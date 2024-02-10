J&K Police announces up to Rs 5 lakh reward for information on ‘anti-national activities’

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Anyone sharing information regarding “anti-national activities” in Jammu and Kashmir will receive between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, police announced on Saturday.

Advertisment

The highest reward, Rs 5 lakh, will be given to whoever locates the trans-border tunnel used by “anti-national elements” to transport terrorists, explosives, and contraband consignments into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border, police said in a statement here.

Rs 3 lakh will be given as reward to those providing information on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, which leads to the recovery of the material, it said.

Whoever gives actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving drone deliveries and or transporting arms, ammunition and narcotics from the internal border or Line of Control to hinterland or Punjab and the said intelligence gets corroborated during further action will get Rs 3 lakh, the statement said.

Advertisment

The police announced Rs 2 lakh for those who provide information leading to the busting of inter-state narcotic modules or giving accurate information about persons talking to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers or jailed separatists, leading to successful busting of modules during subsequent investigations.

Rs 2 lakh will be provided to those who give information about persons communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents within J&K and branding citizens as ‘mukhbir’ (police informers) and passing on their personal details like photo, address, movements of off-duty policemen and other security personnel or government servants for their targeting and the information gets corroborated during investigation that are initiated on receipt of the information, the statement said.

Police said a reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given to whoever gives information about persons in masjids, madrasas, schools or colleges who are encouraging, inducing and inciting people to join terrorist ranks or to pick up guns and the information gets corroborated during investigation. PTI TAS TAS SKY SKY