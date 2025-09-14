JK Police arrests drug peddler in Pulwama district

Srinagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir following recovery of a huge quantity of contraband substance from his possession.

Police received information regarding the presence of contraband in a residential house at Padgampora, a police spokesperson said.

A police party raided the house of Showkat Ahmad Wani and recovered 50 kg of cannabis powder (Bhung) there, the spokesman said.

He said the drug peddler has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora where he remains in custody. PTI MIJ AMJ AMJ