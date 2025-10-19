J&K Police arrests five absconders from Budgam, Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Tightening the noose around persons evading the law, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested five absconders from Budgam and Pulwama districts, officials said on Sunday.

Noor Mohammad Gojri was wanted in Baramulla in a rape case registered at the Kunzer police station. He was absconding since 2008.

"Acting on credible intelligence, a team from Kunzer police station traced and arrested the accused from Beerwah, Budgam, during a late-night operation. The accused has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway," a police spokesman said.

In the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, non-bailable warrants were issued against four absconders -- Yawar Manzoor Sofi, Muzamil Rasool Wagay, Farooq Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Shafi Wani -- who were involved in different cases registered at the Pampore police station, the spokeman said.

A special team headed by the Pampore SHO arrested the accused persons from different areas, he said. PTI MIJ ARI