J&K Police arrests two from Ganderbal for suspected terrorist links

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two suspected overground workers with alleged terrorist links, from the Ganderbal district, officials said on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said police recovered arms, ammunition and Rs 8.40 lakh cash from the two persons, who were taken into custody during the checking at the Gundrehman Bridge late on Wednesday night.
The accused were identified as Ghulam Nabi Mir and Shabnum Nazir.
"The recoveries made from the arrested persons also included a Chinese pistol, one magazine, four rounds and two hand grenades," the spokesperson said.
A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act has been registered at the Ganderbal police station, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the source, motive, and possible linkages related to the recovered arms, ammunition and cash. PTI MIJ PRK PRK