JK: Police attach house in Kulgam where four terrorists were killed in July encounter

Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Police on Friday attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where four militants were killed in an encounter in July, an official spokesperson said.

The single-storey house was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"In a significant move to counter terrorism, police in Kulgam have attached a property under Section 25 of the UAPA," the spokesperson said.

The property is registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Chenigam, Frisal. The property was attached as its owner allegedly provided shelter to the four terrorists who were neutralised in the house on July 6, 2024, he added.

The attachment was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the executive magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols, the spokesperson said.

The action represents a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district. It highlights the firm commitment of police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace and order, police said. PTI SSB DIV DIV