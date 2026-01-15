J&K Police attaches car in Anantnag in UAPA case

Srinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Police on Thursday attached a car under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“A car bearing registration number JK13E-5393 has been attached in connection with FIR No. 40/2025, registered at Uttrasoo police station under sections 18, 20, 23, 39 of UAP Act and 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act,” a police spokesman said.

The attachment was carried out as part of the ongoing investigation into a case, in accordance with due legal procedures, he said. PTI MIJ ARI