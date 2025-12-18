J&K Police attaches drug peddler's property worth Rs 1 cr in Poonch

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached immovable property worth Rs 1 crore belonging to a drug peddler involved in narcotics cases in Poonch district, officials said.

The action against Mohammad Iqbal followed confirmation by the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, marking a significant step towards dismantling the financial network of organised drug trafficking in the region, they said.

The attached property in the name of the accused's wife, Shahnaz Kouser, comprises a three-storey under construction building at Kamsar, with an estimated value of Rs 1.10 crore, the officials said.

The police appealed to the general public to share any credible information related to drug peddling or illicit narcotics activities in the region.

The identity of the informants will be kept strictly confidential, they said. PTI AB ARI