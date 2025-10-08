JK Police attaches properties of four drug peddlers in Srinagar, Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties of four drug peddlers, including a woman, in Srinagar and Pulwama districts on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said.

In Srinagar, police attached a residential property and land valued at approximately Rs 75 lakh under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police spokesperson said.

The attached properties, a shared double-storey house and 2.5 marlas (1 marla is equal to 272.251 sq ft) of shared land (out of a total of 15 marlas), are located at Kenihama, B K Pora, Nowgam, they said.

According to revenue records, the property is registered in the name of the father of Parwaiz Ahmad Ganie alias Pawa, who is lodged in Kathua district jail under the Public Safety Act (PSA), the spokesperson said.

Parwaiz has been named in FIR no. 128/2022 registered under sections 8, 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Nowgam police station, he said.

The investigation revealed that Parwaiz, being an active shareholder in the said property, holds a room in the residential house and 2.5 marlas of land. Based on this, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, the spokesperson said.

He said the owner is now legally barred from selling, leasing, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the attached property under the provisions of law.

Police also attached properties belonging to three notorious drug peddlers in Pulwama's Awantipora area.

They attached two single-storey houses valued at approximately Rs 18 lakh and belonging to two notorious drug peddlers -- Muzaffar Ahmad Shalla, a resident of Karewa Jablipora, Bijbehara, and Javid Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Gund Baba Khalil, Naina Sangam.

Police said these residential properties were identified as illegally acquired assets during an inquiry.

The investigation revealed that the properties were acquired through proceeds of illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Multiple FIRs are registered against the two accused, the spokesperson said.

He said both the drug peddlers are currently in judicial custody at the Pulwama district sub-jail.

In another action, police attached a double-storey house valued at approximately Rs 73 lakh belonging to a notorious woman drug peddler, Fareeda Akhter, a resident of Larkipora.

The house was identified as illegally acquired property accrued from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by Akhter, the spokesperson said.

She is also involved in many FIRs, police said. PTI SSB DIV DIV