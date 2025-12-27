J&K Police attaches Rs 2 cr properties of two drug peddlers in Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached properties worth more than Rs 2 crore of two drug peddlers in Udhampur district, officials said.

The residence of Shakti Singh, along with 1 kanal of land, valued at Rs 1.30 crore, has been attached in connection with a case registered against him under the NDPS Act at the Rehambal police station this year, a police spokesman said.

Another house, along with 1 kanal of land and an SUV, belonging to Koushal Sharma alias Biru, has been attached in connection with a separate NDPS case registered at the same police station, he said.

The property is worth more than Rs 70 lakh, the spokesman said.

Detailed financial scrutiny and backward linkage analysis established that the properties of the two peddlers were acquired using the proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking, he said.

Based on these findings, the competent authority passed the attachment orders on Saturday, and further proceedings under the NDPS Act are underway, he said.

With the latest attachments, the total value of properties attached in Udhampur for the year has now reached Rs 21.5 crore, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS ARI ARI