JK Police chief, BSF ADG review security along Indo-Pak border post-Jammu floods

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat and BSF ADG, Western Command, S S Khandare separately reviewed the security along the India-Pakistan border post-flash floods in the Jammu region, officials said.

The visit of the two officers to the International Border (IB) in Kathua and Jammu districts comes a day before the likely visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the region to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of record rainfall earlier this week, which triggered floods in low-lying areas and left behind a trail of death and destruction.

Official sources said the flooding has caused extensive damage to the border grid, including fencing and the border outposts along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

The security forces are maintaining the highest vigil to foil any attempt by terrorists to take advantage of the situation to sneak into Indian territory, they said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prabhat, along with Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, and Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena, visited the forward areas of Kathua and was briefed by BSF officers on the damage to the infrastructure due to the floods.

The DGP lauded the BSF for its relief efforts in the flood-hit border villages, the officials said.

Additional Director General, BSF, Western Command, Khandare visited forward posts in R S Pura sector and reviewed the damage caused by the floods, the officials said.

Khandare was accompanied by BSF Inspector General, Jammu frontier, Shashank Anand and DIG Chitar Pal. The two officers briefed the ADG about the situation on the ground and BSF rescue missions in the border areas.