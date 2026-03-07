J&K Police chief reviews security scenario in Pulwama, Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Saturday stressed intelligence-based operations and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability in the Union territory.

The DGP chaired a review meeting to assess the overall security scenario, counter-terror operations and the law and order situation in the Awantipora police district in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

During the meeting, the DGP took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on the ongoing counter-terror operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic, officials said.

Prabhat also reviewed measures being taken to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities across the police district, and emphasised the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs and crime.

The police chief directed the officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in unlawful activities, and urged them to remain vigilant, disciplined and proactive in their respective areas.

The DGP also stressed strong coordination, intelligence-based operations, and proactive policing to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He appreciated the efforts of the officers and jawans and urged all ranks to remain alert and mission-oriented.

Later, Prabhat conducted a review of the security landscape, counter-terrorism operations and the overall law and order situation in Pulwama district, officials said.

Interacting with the officers, the DGP underscored the importance of maintaining sustained pressure on anti-national elements and directed them to remain vigilant and ensure strict action against those involved in unlawful activities.

Prabhat stressed the need for stronger intelligence gathering, close coordination among field units and proactive policing to effectively respond to emerging security challenges.

The DGP also visited Shopian and reviewed the overall security scenario in the district.

During his visit, the officer chaired a security review meeting with district police and security officials and discussed the prevailing security situation, counter-terrorism measures, and overall operational preparedness.

Special emphasis was laid on strengthening counter-terrorism efforts, ensuring the security of minority communities, and maintaining adequate security arrangements at the tourist destinations across the district.

Prabhat directed the officers to remain vigilant and continue sustained operations against terrorist elements and their support networks.

He also stressed the importance of close coordination among all security agencies to effectively counter security challenges and maintain a robust security grid in the district, the officials said.

Senior officers briefed the DGP on the existing security arrangements and measures being taken to ensure peace, stability, and public safety in the district. PTI SSB ARI